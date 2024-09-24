Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 12: With Massive 277.86% Profit Surpasses Horror-Comedy Munjya

Kishkindha Kaandam has been one of the biggest surprise hits of this year that gained massive momentum within the first weekend. The Malayalam psychological thriller currently stands at a whopping 26.45 crore net in India and has earned a huge profit at the box office making the film another Mollywood Box Office success!

Kishkindha Kaandam Day 12 Box Office Collection

On the 12th day, 2nd Monday, September 23, the Malayalam psychological thriller, 1.6 crore, witnessed a drop after roaring on the 2nd Sunday with a huge 4.25 crore collection at the box office. The second weekend brought 10.7 crore at the box office despite releasing with Tovino Thomas’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam and facing a box office clash with Tovino Thomas.

The second weekend collection was a huge growth since the first week collection of the film was registered as 14.15 crore. In fact, the film witnessed the loudest roar on the 2nd Sunday with 4.25 crore collection, the highest earning day for the film.

Kishkindha Kaandam Budget & Collection

The psychological thriller has been on a controlled budget of 5 – 7 crore and it has earned 26.45 crore in total, churning out a profit of 19.45 crore and registering 277.87% return on investment.

Kishkindha Kaandam is now the eighth Most Profitable film at the Indian box office in the year 2024, and it has surpassed the profit of the horror comedy Munjya!

Here are the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2024 at the box office.

1. Stree 2: 909.53%

2. Premalu: 745.55%

3. Vaazha: 482.50%

4. Vaazhai: 480%

5. Manjummel Boys: 471.25%

6. Maharaja: 445.65%

7. HanuMan: 402.5%

8. Kishkindha Kaandam: 277.86%

9. Munjya: 260%

10. Thalavan: 150%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

