Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the 600 crore mark. The film is going steady in its 6th week, and the craze is still soaring. Take a look at the film’s 40-day box office collection.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 40

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer earned 1.50 crore on its 40th day. The Monday collection was a stark dip from the phenomenal weekend collection. For the unversed, the horror-comedy flick earned 3.80 crore and 5.32 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, this dip does not obstruct the movie as it still enjoys its position in the coveted 600 crore club. The total India net collection of the film comes to 605.72 crore.

Stree 2 To Face A Tough Competition From Devara

Another prime reason for Stree 2 to enjoy its glorious theatrical run at the box office was a lack of competition. Movies like Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, released alongside the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, tanked heavily at the box office. While the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra did not threaten the film either. However, Jr NTR’s Devara might be the biggest threat to the movie. It will be interesting to see whether the film can sustain the same and keep adding more feathers to its cap when it comes to the collections.

About Stree 2

Amar Kaushik directed the movie. In addition to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, it stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia also make cameo appearances. The plot revolves around a menacing headless ghost called Sarkata, who abducts progressive women of the Chanderi village.

