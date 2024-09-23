And the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has created history! The horror-comedy flick reached the coveted 600 crore club in its 6th week. What a glorious run it has been for the movie, and the frenzy does not seem to be in the mood to slow down. Let us look at the film’s spectacular collection on its sixth Sunday.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 39

On its 6th Sunday, the film witnessed an impressive jump and earned 5.32 crore. This was an upward graph from its Saturday and Friday collections, which earned 3.80 crore and 5.20 crore, respectively. This resulted in the movie finally making history and garnering a humongous 604.22 crore on its 39th day.

Stree 2 Frenzy Continues

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has become the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone, and it is indeed a time for the entire team to celebrate. National Cinema Day and the BOGO strategy implemented by the makers have further boosted Stree 2. It can be safely said that the horror-comedy flick has been the Midas Touch for Maddock’s horror-comedy universe.

Stree 2 Box Office Breakdown

Friday – 3.60 crore

Saturday – 5.55 crore

Sunday – 6.85 crore

Monday – 3.17 crore

Tuesday – 2.65 crore

Wednesday – 2.10 crore

Thursday – 1.80 crore

Friday – 5.20 crore

Saturday – 3.80 crore

Sunday – 5.32 crore

About Stree 2

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik who had also directed the OG 2018 film. The film further has cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

