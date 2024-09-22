Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is receiving a steady run at the box office. The movie has also garnered a lot of acclaim and love for its subject and performances. Let us look at how the movie fared on its 9th day.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Day 9

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned around 0.76 crore according to the early estimates. This was a slight increase from its 8th-day collections, wherein it earned 0.75 crore. The movie’s total India net collections now come to 8.66 crore. It is slowly inching towards the 10 crore mark, and it might achieve the target soon in case of an upward graph in the collections.

Gippy Grewal’s Film Has Been Faring On An Impressive Note!

The Gippy Grewal movie opened at 0.95 crore at the box office. The movie saw a drastic improvement in the collections as it garnered 1.5 crore and 2.05 crore on its 2nd and 3rd day, respectively. The Week 1 collection of the movie came to 7.15 crore. For the unversed, the film became a success after the 1st week since it managed to recover its limited budget. The movie is mounted at 5 crore reportedly and since the first week collections went above 7 crore, it quickly managed to recover its budget.

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is the third installment of the Ardaas franchise. The first two movies, Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. The movie also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Ghuggi in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolves around a pilgrimage trip wherein all the individual’s prayers transform into a collective Ardaas. The movie has been directed by Gippy Grewal who has also penned the same.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

