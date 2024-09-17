The Gippy Grewal directorial and starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been enjoying a good run at the box office. Despite being mounted on a small budget, the movie has garnered critical and commercial success from positive word of mouth. The film recovered its budget on its fourth day, which was a huge deal.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Collection Day 4

The movie saw a dip on its fourth day and earned 0.62 crore. This was the lowest collection for Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box on its first Monday. However, on the positive side, the movie has managed to recover its 5 crore budget. The total movie collection after its 4-day theatrical run comes to 5.23 crore. Despite a stark dip, this is a success for the Gippy Grewal starrer.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Opening

Released on September 13, 2024, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di opened to 0.95 crore. On its second and third day, the Gippy Grewal starrer earned 1.5 crore and 2.16 crore, respectively. It will be interesting to see whether the collections improve in the coming days.

Many fans are touting Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di as the next big hit in Punjwood after the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer Jatt And Juliet 3. The Gippy Grewal film might not match the level of Jatt And Juliet 3, but it can potentially leave a strong impression in the audience’s minds. For the unversed, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is the third movie in the Ardaas film franchise.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di was directed by Gippy Grewal, who also wrote the movie. The movie stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. The first Ardaas film was released in 2016, while the second movie Ardaas Karaan was released in 2019. Both the movies received a commercial and critical acclaim from the masses and it seems like Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di will also be following their footsteps.

