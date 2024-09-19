The Punjwood industry is also not lagging in enticing the masses with some quality content. The Gippy Grewal directorial and starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is a prime example. The movie has managed to impress the audience both critically and commercially. Let us look at the 6-day box office collection of the Punjabi film.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Collection Day 6

Talking about the 6-day box office collection of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, the India net collection of the movie comes to 6.45 crore. The Gippy Grewal film seems to be going steady for now. After the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer Jatt And Juliet 3, this appears to be another Punjwood film striking a massive chord with the audience.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Successfully Recovers Its Budget

Not only this, but Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has also successfully recovered its budget. The movie was mounted at a limited budget of 5 crore. With its India net collection of 6.45 crore, it has quickly recovered its budget and aims to collect around 7 crore in the coming days. This already makes the movie a success. The film opened at 0.95 crore. However due to a positive word of mouth, the collections quickly witnessed an upward graph.

About Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

The movie has been directed and written by Gippy Grewal. It marks the third installment in the Ardaas franchise. The first movie Ardaas and the second film of the franchise, Ardaas Karaan, were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a pilgrimage trip wherein all the individual’s personal prayers transform into a collective Ardaas. The movie is a soul-stirring tale of spiritualism and divinity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Overseas Box Office Day 13: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Dethrones Gippy Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3 To Become Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Overseas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News