Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is still going strong at the Indian box office and will continue to mint big moolah until Jr NTR’s Devara arrives in theatres. After a major boost of National Cinema Day, it saw an expected dip yesterday, which delayed an entry into the 600 crore club. But today, it will create history by hitting the milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Amar Kaushik directorial enjoyed the benefit of being the only major Bollywood film during the period of August to September. Due to lack of big competitors in theatres, it amassed a huge sum in India and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in record time by surpassing the Hindi collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (554 crores).

Coming to the latest update, Stree 2 earned 3.80 crores on day 38, after making 5.20 crores on National Cinema Day. Earning above 3 crores after spending almost 40 days in theatres is simply unthinkable and such a record run has taken the film’s total collection to 598.90 crores net at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Stree 2 is just 1.10 crores away from entering the 600 crore club and by the time you read this story, the film might have hit the milestone. Before this, no Hindi film achieved this feat, so today, the history will be created.

Meanwhile, apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. It also features Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. It arrived in theatres on August 15, in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. However, both these didn’t affect the run of Stree 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office (9 Days): Gippy Grewal Starrer Is Cruising Towards The 10 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News