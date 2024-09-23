With each passing day, Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad is reaching new heights among Bollywood re-releases. Already, in terms of the Indian collection, it’s the highest-grossing Bollywood re-release, accumulating a much higher collection than Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. As per the latest development, it has now crossed the 20 crore mark at the domestic box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film was re-released in Indian theatres on September 13. Due to the makers’ efforts and the absence of major Bollywood releases, the film found itself lucky by grabbing a big chunk of shows. With more than 2,000 shows in the opening week, it performed brilliantly and retained a considerable number of shows in the second week.

On Friday, the Tumbbad re-release got a big boost due to National Cinema Day, with 3.04 crores coming in. The momentum was maintained on Saturday, as 2.50 crores were recorded on the board. Again, 2.59 crores came in yesterday, taking the second weekend total to 8.13 crores. Surprisingly, the collection of the last three days was higher than the opening weekend of 7.34 crores.

Speaking about the total collection after 10 days, Tumbbad re-release has amassed 21.57 crores net at the Indian box office, which is a fantastic score considering it’s a re-run. Combining this with 13.48 crores of the original run, the overall sum stands at 35.05 crores net.

Compared to the reported budget of 15 crores, the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 20.05 crores. Calculated further, this equals 133.66% returns at the Indian box office.

Looking at the current pace, Tumbbad will comfortably cross 30 crores during its re-run. In terms of overall total, there’s an outside chance of hitting the 50 crore milestone.

