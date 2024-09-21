On September 20, movie lovers nationwide stepped out in big numbers to celebrate National Cinema Day by watching films at discounted rates. As expected, Stree 2 dominated the scene by attracting maximum footfalls. Yudhra sprung a big surprise by managing the second-best score yesterday among all Indian films running in theatres. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of National Cinema Day!

For those who don’t know, movie tickets were capped at 99 rupees yesterday at most theatres in India. Stree 2 benefited immensely from this, and it turned out to be the highest earner with a collection of 5.20 crores. It was followed by Yudhra, which, despite a minimal buzz around its release, opened at 4.52 crores.

Followed by Yudhra was Tumbbad, which did a business of 3.04 crores at the Indian box office on National Cinema Day. Being a re-release, such numbers are truly commendable. It is to be noted that the benefit of National Cinema Day was majorly enjoyed by Bollywood films as in some important parts of South India, there were no discounted rates. So, films from the South didn’t see a big surge in collections.

Among regional films, the Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha 2 opened with impressive numbers, earning 1.90 crores. Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di raked in 0.75 crore. Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam earned 2.49 crores at the Indian box office yesterday. Aayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) earned 2.15 crores.

Films like The Greatest Of All Time, Kahan Shuru Kaha Khatam, and others also contributed their bit. On the whole, all noteworthy releases running in theatres amassed a cumulative collection of around 26 crores yesterday.

Noteworthy contributors at the Indian box office on National Cinema Day:

Stree 2 – 5.20 crores

Navra Maza Navsacha – 1.90 crores

Veer Zaara – 0.22 crore

Tumbbad – 3.04 crores

Kahan Shuru Kaha Khatam – 1.08 crores

Yudhra – 4.52 crores

The GOAT – 2.30 crores

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 0.34 crore

The Buckingham Murders – 0.50 crore

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di – 0.75 crore

Kishkindha Kaandam – 2.49 crores

Aayante Randam Moshanam – 2.15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Veer Zaara Re-Release Box Office (8 Days): Earns 22 Lakh On National Cinema Day! Know Where It Stands Globally After 20 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News