To mark its tenth anniversary, Christopher Nolan’s epic space saga Interstellar is all set to re-release in theaters on September 20, 2024. Ten years ago, the film became one of the top-grossing Imax films of all time and also ranked as the 20th most profitable film of 2014 with over $700 million at the box office. Despite the success, according to Deadline, the profit share for the studio amounted to less than 10% of its $710 million worldwide gross.

A film’s financial success is not defined by what it grosses at the box office. The financial performance can only be ascertained after production budgets, marketing costs, talent participation, and other costs are deducted from the box office gross. After deducting the expenses, Deadline found backing studios Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures made significantly less than the talent.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar was based on black hole theories from Caltech astrophysicist Kip Thorne. The film was a critical and commercial success. It also gave the lead actor Matthew McConaughey his first Oscar win for Best Actor. The film also featured Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, and a surprise appearance by Matt Damon.

According to Deadline, even though Interstellar was 2014’s biggest success, earning $188.02 million at the North American box office and $517.17 million overseas, the studio’s profit share was less than the talent’s remuneration on the film.

This was mainly due to Christopher Nolan’s massive $90 million profit share. Meanwhile, the production budget was $165 million.

Besides massive salaries, McConaughey and Hathaway reportedly earned bonuses from back-end deals. After deducting production costs, marketing costs, Talent costs, and other costs, the backing studios Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., and Legendary Pictures made $47.1 million from a $731 worldwide gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

