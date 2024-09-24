Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Swapnil Joshi starrer Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is moving towards the success path at the box office standing at a total of 9.30 crore in four days, despite facing competition from other languages.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, September 23, the comedy film helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar dropped at the box office but earned almost in the same range as the Hindi film Stree 2. While the horror comedy earned 1.50 crore on September 23, the Marathi comedy earned 1.20 crore!

Surpasses Ola Aale

Sachin’s film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first Marathi hit of the year – Ole Aale starring Nana Patekar, Siddharth Chandekar, and Tanvi Azmi. The dramedy earned 7.37 crore at the box office and was the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024 until today!

Third Highest-Grossing Marathi Film

With 9.30 crore collection in four days, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is now officially the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024 after Naach Ga Ghuma and Juna Furniture.

Here is the breakdown of four-day collections of the comedy film.

Day 1: 1.85 crore

Day 2: 2.50 crore

Day 3: 3.75 crore

Day 4: 1.20 crore

Total: 9.30 crore

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Budget & Collection

The film has been reportedly made on a budget of 8 crore and has recovered the entire investment within 4 days of its release. With a total of 9.30 crore collection at the box office, it has registered a profit of 16.25% already!

About Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Rated 6.7 on IMDb, the comedy Marathi film helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar stars him along with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and others. The official synopsis of the film says, “Shraddha wants her fiancé to fulfill an unusual vow before marriage. Her parents, Bhakti and Vacky, embark on a pilgrimage to seek divine blessings to make it happen.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Veer Zaara Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s Cult Classic Earns Over 2 Crores From Just 200+ Cinemas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News