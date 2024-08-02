Gharat Ganpati Box Office Collection: Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan’s Film Becomes 6th Highest Marathi Grosser Of 2024

Gharat Ganpati, a family entertainer blending comedy and drama, has kicked off its box office journey on a promising note. Directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar and featuring a star-studded cast including Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan, and Ajinkya Deo, the film has garnered decent footfall in its opening week. Keep reading to know more!

The film, produced under the banner of Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, has been reportedly made on a budget of 7 crore. Its opening day saw collections of 0.30 crore, which saw a slight jump on Saturday with 0.36 crore and further to 0.40 crore on Sunday. However, the film faced a setback due to torrential rains in parts of Maharashtra, impacting weekday collections.

Gharat Ganpati collected 0.20 crore on Monday, 0.18 crore on Tuesday, 0.16 crore on Wednesday, and 0.14 crore on Thursday. With this total, the Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan-starrer has concluded its first week with a box office collection of 1.74 crore. This places the film at the sixth position in the list of highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024, trailing behind Chhatrapati Sambhaji, which stands at 1.44 crore.

Gharat Ganpati has done much better than last month’s much-anticipated family entertainer Baii Ga, which underperformed at the box office. Featuring a solid star cast, including Swapnil Joshi and Prarthana Behere, the film generated a solid pre-release buzz due to the reunion of the famous on-screen pair. The trailer promised a fresh and engaging storyline with a comedic twist involving six wives. However, Baii Ga’s box office performance was underwhelming, with overall collections coming to 1 crore.

While Gharat Ganpati has made a decent beginning, it remains to be seen if the film can sustain its momentum and enter the list of Top 5 Marathi Grossers of this year, in the coming weeks.

A look at the ‘Top 5 Marathi Grossers of 2024’ list:

Naach Ga Ghuma: 21.33 crore Ole Aale: 7.36 crore Juna Furniture: 6.97 crore Alyad Palyad: 4.11 crore Shivrayancha Chhava: 3.70 crore

With positive word of mouth, Gharat Ganpati has a high chance of sustaining momentum and climbing the ladder further in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

