Dhanush’s Raayan ended its opening week in theatres yesterday and posted a healthy total at the worldwide box office. After taking a solid start, the film witnessed an upward trend over the weekend and maintained a steady pace during weekdays. As a result, it has managed to hit a century in the first 7 days, and it has already emerged as the third highest-grossing Kollywood film in 2024 by surpassing Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4.

The film marks the second directorial venture of the actor and upon its release on 26th July, the film opened to decent to mixed reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it majorly received favorable word-of-mouth, which helped the film fetch a solid global total of over 100 crores gross during the first week.

In India, Raayan earned 60.70 crores net till yesterday. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 71.62 crores. In overseas, the film has done a decent job so far by earning 29.50 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 101.12 crores gross after 7 days.

With 101.12 crores gross, Raayan surpassed Aranmanai 4‘s 100.24 crores gross to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film in 2024. The next target is Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which stands at 109.13 crores gross. Indian 2 is at the top with over 140 crores gross global collection.

Coming to the domestic collection, out of 60.70 crores net, Raayan has earned its biggest chunk from the Tamil version. In Tamil, the film has earned 51.30 crores net so far. In the Telugu version, it has earned 8 crores net. The Hindi version has contributed 1.40 crores in the opening week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (36 Days): Crosses 1040 Crores, Prabhas’ Magnum Opus To Witness A Boost Due To Discounted Ticket Rates

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News