Kalki 2898 AD has attained a successful verdict at the worldwide box office despite its huge cost, and it continues to add more moolah to the kitty. In India, it recently surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, while globally, there’s no major target in its achievable range. The only global feat that could be achieved before the end of the theatrical run is touching 1050 crores gross. Let’s find out where the film stands after spending 36 days at ticket windows!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian sci-fi epic enjoyed a glorious run in theatres for over a month. It’s simply commendable that the film managed to score 1 crore or more (net collection) for 35 consecutive days at the Indian box office. On day 36 (6th Thursday), the collection fell below 1 crore, and 0.95 crore net came in.

Kalki 2898 AD added another 0.95 crore yesterday, taking the total to 642.45 crores net at the Indian box office after 36 days. Including taxes, the domestic gross collection stands at 642.45 crores net. In overseas, the film has amassed 283.44 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 1041.53 crores gross.

From today onwards, Kalki 2898 AD will enjoy the benefit of discounted ticket rates. As per the offer announced, the film is available to watch in theatres at 100 rupees* flat in India. This will surely provide a boost during the sixth weekend. In overseas, too, the collection will see a surge today and tomorrow.

From here, the mark of 1050 crores gross will be comfortably crossed, and after that, it’ll be interesting to see how far the biggie goes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

