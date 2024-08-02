Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 continues to have a joyful time at the box office. The animated flick entered the list of the Top 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide. It has surpassed Furious 7’s $1.515B and The Avengers’ $1.521B lifetime earnings to land on the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time chart.

Inside Out 2 has been smashing records since its overseas debut on June 12. Shortly after opening at the domestic box office on June 14, Inside Out 2 logged the biggest global opening for an animated movie, raking in $295M.

The Kelsey Mann-directed flick was also the fastest animation film to reach the $1B global milestone in 19 days. Inside Out 2, which is the only 2024 movie so far to cross the $1B mark, also became Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Little over a month after its release, Inside Out 2 became the biggest animated film ever worldwide, surpassing Frozen II. Earlier this week, it passed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of all time.

According to Deadline, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after raking in almost $1.524B, including $905.1M cume from the international box office, the sequel surpassed Furious 7 ($1.515B) and The Avengers ($1.521B) to secure the No. 10 spot on the highest grossing films of all time chart.

Inside Out 2 also became the highest-grossing film ever in Mexico and Brazil, earning $100.5M and $77.3M through Wednesday, July 31. Meanwhile, the animation film accumulated $64.9M in the UK, $58.2M in Korea, and $55.6M in France.

Currently Inside Out 2s Domestic total is at $618.8M.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Is Devon Aoki’s Suki Returning To Fast & Furious 11? Explained As Vin Diesel’s Post Teases Character’s Return After 21 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News