Nikita Dutta’s SHOCKING Revelation: “I Was Told You Are Slightly Dark Skinned & We Need Someone Fairer”

Nikita Dutta is one of those few actors who has tried her hand in every medium. While the actress made her acting debut in with Arif Ali’s Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, it was the popular daily soap, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that made her a household name overnight.

Now as Nikita gears up for the release of ‘The Big Bull’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and a Netflix film titled Maska, she says that she was dissuaded by everyone she knew when she decided to take up a TV soap.

Opening up about her acting career and TV debut, Nikita said, “When I started my TV career, people told me, ‘Don’t do it. It’s a black hole and you will get typecast. You will never be able to do films’. A lot of times people don’t consider you because they are like, ‘Oh she has done TV, she already has that kind of audience. Probably she doesn’t fit into that role,’ without probably seeing how you act. I will agree to little bit of discrimination… It takes a while to get out of it. You have to do a lot to prove yourself that, ‘We are from television and we can still act’.”

But what comes as a bigger shocker is that Nikita says she was not just discriminated for the medium she came from but also for her skin colour. Without naming anyone in person, Nikita opened up about an incident with a certain casting director when she was rejected from the film simply because she was dark-skinned and the director wanted someone fairer.

Opening up about the incident, Nikita said, “The most ridiculous thing for me was in 2013 when I was told, ‘You are slightly dark-skinned and we need somebody fairer.’ Not because the role demanded it but because of the actor-cum-producer’s preference. This was something I got to hear, which made me really angry but then everything happens for a reason.”

Meanwhile featuring Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull revolves around the life of financial wizard Harshad Mehta and his multi-crore scam.

