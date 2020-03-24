Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar REVEALS Her ‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon’ Moment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is winning audiences’ attention currently with an impressive contestant list of actors like Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, and Shivin Narang among others. The stunt-based reality show, that is hosted by celebrated director Rohit Shetty was shot in Bulgaria and is currently being aired on Colours TV at 9:00 PM on weekends.

Now one of the contestants and actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who is a popular actress in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood as well has said that it is the Dhak Dhak girl aka Madhuri Dixit who inspired her to become an actress.

Speaking to Spotboye, Amruta said, “It was dancing to Madhuri Dixit songs and watching unlimited films while growing up which led me take up acting as a profession. It was fairly early in life when I realized that I have been made for showbiz. Probably, I was in fourth standard when I used to dance on all Madhuri Dixit songs and discovered that I can dance really well. Since then, I used to lock myself up in my room and practice the speeches for Miss World and Miss India. I think I am a drama queen in real life as well”.

With having films like Raazi, Satyameva Jataye and most recently Malang to her credit, Amruta has worked in almost every medium of entertainment. Yet the actress says that she finds the nature of every medium pretty much the same.

Meanwhile, Amruta currently is still a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi and will be performing the elimination stunt in the coming weekend episodes of the show alongside Balraj Syal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!