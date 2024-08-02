Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 14): Aims To Dethrone Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Article 370 In Global Top Grossers List

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz is proving to be a steady performer at the box office. The family entertainer has been particularly successful overseas. This impressive figure has contributed significantly to the film’s worldwide collection. Keep reading to know more!

In a remarkable feat, Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz has raked in a substantial 34.15 crore in just 14 days overseas, showcasing its strong appeal to audiences beyond India. Combined with the domestic gross of 69.59 crore (Net India: 58.98 crore), Bad Newz has amassed a worldwide total of 103.74 crore.

Though facing tough competition from big-ticket releases, the film has managed to hold its ground.

The film currently occupies the ninth position in the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films of 2024 (Worldwide Collections). With its consistent performance, especially overseas, the film is poised to climb the ranks in the coming days. Bad Newz is eyeing the spots of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Yami Gautam’s Article 370.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2024 – Worldwide Collections

Fighter: 354.70 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Crew: 161.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 143.66 crore Munjya: 131.26 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Article 370: 111.62 crore Bad Newz: 103.74 crore Chandu Champion: 91.04 crore

The sustained performance of Bad Newz is a testament to its universal appeal. As the film continues to entertain audiences both domestically and internationally, all eyes are on whether it can ascend further up the box office ladder and claim a spot in the top five highest-grossing films of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

