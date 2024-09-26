Following an average start at the box office, Transformers One witnessed a strong boost on the first Tuesday outing, pushing the film closer to a domestic box office milestone. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, on Tuesday, September 24, Paramount’s animation film recorded a 60 per cent boost from Monday. It is now only $2 million away from crossing a small but significant milestone. However, the film still has a long struggle ahead to recoup its $75 million budget.

Despite boasting a stellar cast, including Avengers veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johanson, the ninth entry in the Transformers franchise opened to a lower-than-expected $26 million. Transformers One raked in $24.6 million in the opening weekend and went on to gross $1.2 million on the first Monday, September 23.

Following the slow start, the animation film, which has the second-highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Transformers film, picked up its pace on Tuesday, September 24. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Transformers One witnessed a strong boost on Tuesday Discount Day, grossing $2 million, with a strong 60.2% boost from Monday.

The film’s domestic total now stands at $27.9 Million. Transformers One is now $2.1 Million away from crossing the $30 million domestic box office milestone. Despite being in theaters for nearly a week, Transformers One failed to stand up against any major blockbusters. The film is still trailing behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as the second biggest film at the box office. Transformers One film will need to earn over $100 million to be profitable for the studio.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

