Despite a slow start, Transformers One is closing in on a significant global box office milestone. The animated Transformers flick recently passed the $25 million mark domestically and is now less than $150K from crossing this global milestone.

Transformers One had an average start at the box office, grossing $24.6 million stateside at the opening weekend. The film made over $35 million worldwide. With a production budget of roughly $75 million, the film, with major star power and strong reviews, failed to make a significant impact.

Transformers One sees Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson reunite for the roles of Optimus Prime and Elita – 1. Meanwhile, Brian Tyree Henry plays the infamous Megatron in the film. It also features other stars in major roles such as Jon Hamm portraying Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Keegan Michael-Key playing Bumblebee and Steve Buscemi playing Starscream.

The film, directed by Josh Cooley, has an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second highest-rated movie in the billion-dollar franchise. Despite the average start at the box office, Transformers One is now only less than $150K away from crossing the $40 million mark worldwide. The film has so far earned $25.8 million at the domestic box office and $14 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $39.8 million. It is only $120K from crossing the $40 million mark worldwide.

Despite the slow start, the ninth entry in the bot franchise may still go on to become a blockbuster hit. Bumblebee, released in 2018, made $21 million in its opening weekend but went on to earn over $400 million at the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

