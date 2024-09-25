This issue gained attention after Karthi made a remark that was linked to the sacred Tirupati Laddus, causing some controversy.

Though Karthi did not intend to offend anyone, his words were criticized, particularly by Pawan Kalyan, who initially expressed disappointment. After Karthi apologized for his comments, Pawan Kalyan responded positively, and both actors have now resolved the issue.

Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on social media appreciating Karthi’s apology. He expressed his respect for Karthi’s quick response and the care shown towards traditions. “I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response as well as the respect you’ve shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions like Tirupati and its revered laddus carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care” Pawan Kalyan wrote.

He also extended his best wishes to the team of the movie Meiyazhagan which stars Karthi and Suriya’s wife Jyotika. In response Suriya replied “Thank you for your heartfelt wishes sir!” showing a friendly and respectful exchange between the two actors.

To provide some context the controversy began when Karthi commented at a public event in Hyderabad saying “we should not talk about laddu now it’s a sensitive topic.” While Karthi’s remark was not meant to offend anyone Pawan Kalyan took issue with it expressing strong disapproval. During a media interaction Pawan Kalyan asked people in the film industry to be more cautious when making statements about religious matters. He stated that such topics are not to be taken lightly saying “Don’t you ever dare to say that.” He urged others to either support such traditions or refrain from commenting.

Karthi soon apologized for any misunderstanding caused by his words. He posted a message on his social media account expressing his respect for Pawan Kalyan and devotion to Lord Venkateswara. Karthi wrote “Dear @PawanKalyan sir with deep respects to you I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

Dear @Karthi_Offl garu, I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you've shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 24, 2024

Now that both actors have clarified their positions and resolved the misunderstanding the controversy has been put to rest. Karthi is now focusing on the upcoming release of his film Meiyazhagan set to hit theaters on September 27.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Ticket Sales (India): Jr NTR Is Manifesting A Tsunami With 3000 Sold Tix/Hr – Arriving To Destroy Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News