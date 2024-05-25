Karthi, who majorly works in Tamil cinema, is all set to make a big splash with his highly-anticipated Sardar 2. Yes, the actor is coming with a sequel and the shoot of the same is happening sooner than anyone expected. In the first part, it was clearly hinted that the second installment is in the pipeline and with the film turning out to be a success at the box office, the sequel just got a stamp of confirmation on it. Keep reading to know more!

Reception and the performance of Sardar

Directed by PS Mithran, the film was released on 21st October 2022. Upon its arrival, the Karthi starrer opened with positive reviews from critics. Such positivity was reflected at the box office as the film did a business of over 50 crores net at the Indian box office and globally, it raked in over 80 crores gross.

Reportedly, Sardar was made at a budget of 30 crores. So, against this cost, the film easily managed to rake in good returns at the Indian box office and was declared as a theatrical success by the end of the run.

Sardar 2’s exciting shooting update

As per the report on Pinkvilla, the makers of Sardar 2 are currently busy with the pre-production of the film. It is also learned that it’ll be the most expensive film to date in the career of Karthi, who is expected to join the shoot in July. A source close to the development said, “Around 40 percent of Sardar 2 will be shot in the international arena. The makers intend to shoot for Sardar2 in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the recce is currently underway. During the recce, the team is already shooting for some stock footage to be used through the course of making the film.”

The source added further, “Apart from the international leg of Sardar 2, the makers will be putting up 3 big sets in Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot for the key sequences of the film. The action scenes of Sardar 2 will be shot in India on sets and in international locations too.”

Big plans for Karthi’s entry into the Hindi market?

The report further states that the makers want to give Karthi a launch vehicle in the Hindi market with Sardar 2 and for that, they are in discussions with a couple of Bollywood actresses to join the film. Also, the story is said to be universally appealing.

Speaking about the release date, Sardar 2 is aiming for a release in 2025.

