Salaar On TV: When & Where To Watch Prabhas's Action Biggie After 600 Crore Gross Collection & 1.6 Million Netflix Views - Will It Beat 6.52 TRP Target?

Prabhas’s Salaar rode on hysteria last year when the action-biggie decided to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. However, the film had a beastly affair at the box office, collecting almost 600+ crore. The film later had a Netflix debut in Hindi and garnered 1.6 million views in the opening week.

Salaar World Television Premiere’s TRP

While Prabhas’s film made its debut at number 3 on Netflix, it also arrived on Zee Telugu for a world premiere with a whopping 6.52 TRP. The film was aired on the channel for the first time, and the results were phenomenal. Now, the film is gearing up for a World Television Premiere in Hindi.

Everyone loves a relaxed weekend to unwind, and what’s better than ending the month on an action-packed note with an engaging movie to watch? Salaar offers a perfect blend of strong storytelling, Prabhas‘s powerful performance in the titular role, and Prashanth Neel’s masterful direction.

Where To Watch Salaar Hindi On TV

This month, Star Gold brings the highly anticipated world television premiere of the much-loved action film ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, featuring an all-star cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

When To Watch Salaar Hindi On TV

Mark your calendars for the world television premiere of ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ (Hindi) on May 25, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST. Set in the intense world of Khansaar, the movie features never-before-seen action sequences, a compelling emotional narrative, and stellar performances from the entire cast.

Salaar’s Box Office & Profits

The film already nailed the box office with 600+ crore global collection. In Hindi, the film earned 152 crore and was a hit at the Box Office despite having tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. It earned a profit of almost 102% in Hindi. Its success wasn’t confined to Indian shores; the film also captivated international audiences, making a significant impact in overseas markets, including Japan.

TRP Target To Beat

Salaar Telugu’s worldwide premiere on Star Maa garnered a TRP of 6.52, beating many biggies. In fact, recently, Captain Miller‘s World TV Premiere in Tamil could register a TRP of 5.50 only. It would be interesting to see if Prabhas’s film by Prashanth Neel beats its own Telugu record and brings better numbers.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this cinematic spectacle from the comfort of your home. Tune into Star Gold on May 25 at 7:30 pm for a thrilling evening with ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’.

