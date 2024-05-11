Ever since Teja Sajja’s film was released this year, it brought a fairy tale run for Telugu films at the box office. The superhero drama that found its strength in the story of Lord Hanuman, the Hindu God, collected 294.18 crore at the box office worldwide and 201 crore in India. After a successful run, it added another milestone with its Satellite premiere.

HanuMan TV Premiere TRP

The superhero flick made its World Television Premiere on Zee Telugu on April 28, and the hysteria it created at the box office continued on TV as well. Prashanth Verma’s directorial garnered a TRP of 10.25 on its premiere.

Rated 7.9 on IMDb, HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, has been loved ever since it dropped in the theaters. The official synopsis of the film says, “An imaginary place called Anjanadri where the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri.”

HanuMan Peforms Better Than Salaar

The superhero flick has garnered better ratings on Television than the TV premiere of Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire. The action biggie premiered on Star Maa on April 21, a week before HanuMan, and garnered a TRP of 6.52. Teja Sajja’s film got a 57% higher rating than Prabhas starrer!

Roars Jai Shri Ram!

Hanuman can be clearly called the film of the year since it has been everyone’s choice, be it theaters, OTT, or Television. The film is already working on a sequel that has been titled Jai HanuMan, and it will surely pique the interest of the viewers. Anjanadri loves their superhero already.

Where To Watch HanuMan

In case you have missed watching the film on TV, and want to watch HanuMan on OTT, you can tune in to Zee 5 to watch the film in Telugu and tune in to Jio Cinema to watch the film in Hindi. For the unversed, even the hindi version of the film has collected 50.76 crore in India.

