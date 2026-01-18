Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, and Sathyaraj in key roles, has sealed its fate at the Indian box office even before concluding its 5-day extended opening weekend. Made on a moderate budget, the film had a slow start and failed to grow thereafter. As a result, it has emerged as a failure, and its total collection after 4 days is below the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vaa Vaathiyaar earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Kollywood action-comedy entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics, and the reception among the ticket-buying audience is mixed as well. Due to such a reception, the film failed to gather any momentum and made highly disappointing earnings. Coming to the latest collection update, it earned just 1.45 crores on its first Saturday, day 4. Overall, the film has earned 7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 8.26 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.65 crores

Day 2 – 2.35 crores

Day 3 – 1.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.45 crores

Total – 7 crores

Vaa Vaathiyaar is a flop!

Made on a moderate budget of 40 crores, Vaa Vaathiyaar needed a net collection of 40 crores to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Considering the film has earned only 7 crore net in the first four days, despite the holiday benefit, it’s clear the run post-opening weekend will be disastrous, and there’s no scope for a bounce back.

From the present position, Vaa Vaathiyaar will struggle to even touch the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has already secured a flop verdict.

More about the film

The Kollywood action-comedy entertainer released in theaters on January 14. It is directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja (Studio Green). The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It is the 26th film of Karthi in a lead role.

