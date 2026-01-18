Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya has emerged as a big success story at the worldwide box office. After a solid start, the film maintained its momentum, consistently raking in impressive numbers. With consistent performance so far, it has crossed the 130 crore mark and is already the ninth-highest-grossing Mollywood film. Now, it is inches away from securing the eighth spot on the list. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

The Malayalam supernatural comedy film is having a good fourth weekend in India. On its fourth Friday, day 23, it did a business of 95 lakh. On Saturday, day 24, it witnessed a healthy jump of 52.63% and earned 1.45 crores. Overall, it has earned 71.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 84.48 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 54 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 138.48 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide box office collection breakdown:

India net – 71.6 crores

India gross – 84.48 crores

Overseas gross – 54 crores

Worldwide gross – 138.48 crores

All set to become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film on day 25!

Sarvam Maya is already Mollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time globally and is now chasing the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan (140 crores). If calculated, the Nivin Pauly starrer needs only 1.53 crores to surpass Pulimurugan, which will be easily covered today. So, on day 25, it is all set to become the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan – 140 crores Sarvam Maya – 138.48 crores (24 days) Premalu – 132.79 crores

