Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar has entered the box office record books thanks to its extraordinary run. It stunned everyone with its phenomenal run globally, crossing the 1300 crore mark recently. Talking specifically about the overseas market, the film exceeded expectations and emerged as one of the biggest hits in the post-COVID era. It managed to be among the top four Indian grossers in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar enjoyed a splendid run in North America

Internationally, it amassed the biggest chunk of business from the North American territory (the USA and Canada), where it also became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. For those who don’t know, in North America alone, the magnum opus has earned around $20.24 million (183.5 crores) so far. Even territories like the UK and Australia have contributed well.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the overseas box office in 44 days?

As per the latest collection update, Dhurandhar has earned a staggering 289.4 crore gross at the overseas box office in 44 days. And what makes it more special is the fact that the film was not released in the traditional Bollywood market of the UAE-GCC. The film is already a big blockbuster internationally and is heading for a closure below 294-295 crores.

To end its run as the 4th highest-grossing film internationally post-COVID

With 289.4 crore gross in the kitty, Dhurandhar has become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office in the post-COVID era. To reach the fourth place, it surpassed Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (275 crores). Considering the film has almost exhausted, it’ll be ending the run in the same position.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in the overseas market post-COVID (gross):

Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores RRR – 314.15 crores Dhurandhar – 289.4 crores (44 days) Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crores Pushpa 2 – 271 crores Animal – 257 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 214.15 crores Leo – 204 crores Jailer – 196 crores

