Dhurandhar is witnessing a never-before-seen run in Hindi cinema. It is now in the 7th weekend, but refuses to slow down. The Saturday boost led to an impressive jump, helping it unlock the 875 crore feat at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is now set to steal another record from Stree 2. Scroll below for the day 44 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 44

The official figures are out and Dhurandhar has amassed 3.60 crores on day 44. Most would be aware that there’s no big competition, which is helping Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller drive steady footfalls to the ticket windows. However, the glorious era of domination will soon end with the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025.

The total box office collection in India has reached 875.50 crores after 44 days. Dhurandhar has crossed the 875 crore mark, a milestone never before reached in Hindi cinema. Including taxes, its gross total has reached 1033.09 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Day 43 – 2.10 crores

Day 44 – 3.60 crores

Total – 875.50 crores

Dhurandhar vs the highest 7th weekend in Hindi cinema!

We’ve lost count of the number of records Ranveer Singh’s film has registered so far. It is now set to achieve another feat. Within two days, it has crossed the 7th weekend collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Drishyam 2.

Dhurandhar has also crossed Chhaava and is now only behind Stree 2. Today, the spy action thriller will need to earn 34 lakhs more to record the highest 7th weekend collections in Hindi cinema. That’s an easy target, so history will surely be rewritten!

Check out the highest 7th weekend collections in Hindi cinema:

Stree 2: 6.04 crores Dhurandhar: 5.70 crores (2 days) Chhaava: 4.55 crores Drishyam 2: 4.31 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 4.03 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 44 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 875.50 crores

ROI – 289%

India gross – 1033.09 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

