Chiranjeevi has stolen the spotlight with his Telugu action comedy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It was the top choice during the Sankranti holidays and is on track to attain the success tag. That’s not it; the streak of success continues, as Anil Ravipudi’s directorial has also recorded the 8th-highest BMS sales in Tollywood. Scroll below for the box office update!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BMS Sales

According to the latest update, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has registered ticket sales of 2.34 million on BookMyShow. That too in a span of only 5 days, which is impressive. It is the audience’s #1 choice, courtesy of the failure of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

Chiranjeevi starrer has joined the likes of They Call Him OG, Game Changer, and other Tollywood biggies that have registered 2 million+ ticket sales on BMS.

Records 8th-highest BMS sales for a Tollywood film

In only 5 days, Nayanthara co-starrer has crossed the lifetime ticket sales of Mirai (2.10 million) and Game Changer (2.24 million). It has recorded the 8th highest ticket sales for a Telugu film on BookMyShow.

The next target is Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, which concluded its BMS sales at 2.78 million. Post that, it will be heading towards the 3 million club, another massive milestone at the box office.

Check out the top 10 BMS sales for a Tollywood film on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2: 20.41 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million Salaar: 7.17 million Devara: 4.80 million HanuMan: 4.72 million Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59 million They Call Him OG: 2.78 million Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 2.34 million (5 days) Game Changer: 2.24 million Mirai: 2.10 million

More about the Telugu action comedy

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released in theatres worldwide on January 12. 2026. It received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audience seems to be enjoying the film. It also stars Catherine Tresa and Venkatesh in pivotal roles.

