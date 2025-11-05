Post-Baahubali 2, Prabhas’ all releases have been magnum opuses, made on massive budgets. For almost every film, his stardom has played a significant role, as it has helped the film achieve a strong opening day at the Indian box office. However, only a couple of films managed to cover a good enough distance after a solid start, including Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Today, let’s take a look at the opening-day multipliers of the actor’s films in the post-Baahubali 2 era.

Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush got starts but failed to cover a longer distance

After the grand success of Baahubali 2, the superstar returned to the big screens with Saaho. It registered an earth-shattering start of 89 crores, but due to mixed reactions from the audience, it managed to multiply its opening day by only 3.5 times, earning 310.6 crore net. It was followed by Radhe Shyam, which marked the actor’s first post-COVID release.

Radhe Shyam took a start of 43.1 crores, but due to poor feedback from the audience, it closed its run much earlier than expected. It earned 104.38 crore net at the Indian box office, thus multiplying its opening day by almost 2.5 times. Adipurush had a solid start, earning 86.75 crores, but negative reactions again spoiled its run. It concluded at 288.15 crore net, thus multiplying its day 1 by almost 3.3 times.

Kalki 2898 AD wins the opening day multiplier battle against Salaar

Salaar was Prabhas’ first box office success in the post-COVID era. It registered a mind-blowing day 1 collection of 90.7 crores. It covered a good enough distance by earning 406.45 crore net in its lifetime run. It enjoyed the 4.5x opening day multiplier.

Among all post-Baahubali 2 releases, Kalki 2898 AD enjoys the best opening day multiplier for Prabhas. It registered a rocking day 1 of 95.3 crores, and due to favorable feedback from the audience, it covered a long distance. It concluded at 646.31 crore net at the Indian box office, thus multiplying its opening day by 6.8 times.

