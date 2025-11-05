Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is enjoying a solid run at the Indian box office. Despite clashing with another Diwali biggie, Thamma, it attracted its share of audiences, and due to the controlled budget, it became a clean success within a few days. Thereafter, it secured hit and super hit verdicts in a span of a few days. Now, only the super duper verdict is remaining, which requires heavy lifting from the film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama enjoyed a solid boost due to the Diwali holidays, and post-Diwali, it maintained its winning momentum. In the 10-day extended opening week, it earned 62.38 crores. During the second weekend, it witnessed an upward trend and scored 10.58 crores. On the second Monday, day 14, it earned 2.2 crores. On the third Tuesday, day 15, it displayed a jump due to discounted ticket rates and earned 2.55 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned an estimated 77.71 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 91.69 crores. With just two days remaining, the film is heading for a net collection of 80 crores+ by the end of the second week.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10 days) – 62.38 crores

Day 11 – 2.35 crores

Day 12 – 3.7 crores

Day 13 – 4.53 crores

Day 14 – 2.2 crores

Day 15 – 2.55 crores

Total – 77.71 crores

Will it secure a super duper hit verdict?

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this, it has earned 77.71 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 52.71 crores. Calculated further, it equals 210.84% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

To secure a super duper hit verdict, the film must make 200% or more returns and have a net collection of 100 crores or more. As we can see, it has already made over 200% returns, but entering the 100 crore club is a bit of a task. From the present position, it needs 22.29 crores more to score a century. While the task is difficult, it has an outside chance of securing the verdict, as there’s no major competition till November 14. On November 14, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 will hit theatres.

