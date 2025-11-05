Good Fortune has turned into one of the most disappointing films in Keanu Reeves’ long career. Even with a strong cast and a decent critic score, the supernatural comedy has failed to attract audiences, and its weak box office performance tells the whole story.

Good Fortune Box Office Performance: Star-Studded Cast Fails to Draw Audiences

The film, featuring Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Aziz Ansari, who also directed it, has managed to earn only around $16.4 million worldwide. Its domestic run has been slow, and the international response has been almost invisible. Released on October 17 in approximately 3,000 theaters across the US, the film opened to a modest $6.1 million weekend, setting the tone for its disappointing journey ahead. It has crossed the $1 million mark in daily domestic earnings only four times, three of which came during the opening weekend.

Box Office Numbers Continue to Decline

Now, eighteen days since its release, the numbers continue to fall. The movie made just above $1 million in its latest weekend, a 53% drop from the previous weekend’s $3.1 million. It has also lost 840 theatres in the US, making its presence even weaker. The decline in screens, poor turnout, and lack of audience interest pushed its per-theatre average to only $91 on Monday, as it collected less than $200K despite still being shown in over 2,000 theatres, per Box Office Mojo.

Good Fortune Box Office Summary

North America – $14.8m

International – $1.5m

Worldwide – $16.4m

Good Fortune Beats The Smashing Machine

The only minor relief is that Good Fortune has managed to surpass the domestic total of Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine ($11.3m), which marked one of his biggest box office failures. However, it continues to trail behind the recent horror release The Strangers: Chapter 2 ($15m).

Made on a $30 million budget, the film needed around $75 million worldwide to break even. That now appears nearly impossible, and Good Fortune seems set to close its run as a major box office disappointment for both Reeves and Ansari.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

