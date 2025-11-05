Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has turned into one of the most surprising near-success stories of the year. The PG-13 live-action animated musical fantasy film managed to rise despite low promotion from Universal Pictures and a limited target audience.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Nears Break-Even

The movie, based on the Netflix series Gabby’s Dollhouse, had a production budget of $32 million and has now earned $74.6 million worldwide. Its domestic performance in the US stands at $31.6 million, but the real strength came from international markets, which contributed nearly $43 million, as per Box Office Mojo. This demonstrates that Gabby’s Dollhouse has successfully attracted audiences beyond its niche and performed well in multiple regions.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $31.6m

International – $42.9m

Worldwide – $74.6m

How Much More Does Gabby’s Dollhouse Need to Earn to Profit?

The film’s break-even point is around $80 million, and being only about $5 million short is a strong sign of how well it performed. Few expected this result when the film was released. Even as it loses ground in theaters, with around 800 screens gone in the US last weekend and international markets also shifting focus to newer releases, its journey remains noteworthy. The movie might end its theatrical run before reaching the target, but its near completion of the goal already sets it up for profit once streaming and digital deals are made.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Outperforms Bigger Titles

At present, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie ranks at #41 among the highest-earning films of 2025 worldwide. It stands above titles such as The Monkey ($68.8m), the Stephen King adaptation, and I Know What You Did Last Summer ($64.7m), along with several other recognized projects.

The success also points to a mistake by Universal Pictures, which chose to promote their horror film Him heavily while giving little attention to Gabby’s Dollhouse. Him failed at the box office, while the family-friendly title quietly grew through audience support and word of mouth. Gabby’s Dollhouse has now proven its strength as a small but strong box office surprise in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Mummy Franchise At Box Office: Revisiting The $1.2B Trilogy Amid Brendan Fraser & Rachel Weisz’s Possible Mummy 4 Return!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News