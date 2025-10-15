De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles, is all set for its theatrical release next month. Yes, it is scheduled to hit theatres on November 14, and exactly a month ago, yesterday, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer. While the promo has enough time to reach a wider audience, has it positively impacted the film’s day 1 box office potential? Let’s discuss it through a detailed report!

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the upcoming romantic comedy flick is a sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, which was a box office success. The predecessor was appreciated for its light-hearted content and was also well-supported by its music. Even this time, Ajay and the team are likely to score big, starting with a good opening in the domestic market.

De De Pyaar De 2’s trailer receives a thumbs up!

Yesterday (October 14), the trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 was unveiled, and so far, the response has been favorable. The overall concept seems fun, and the chemistry between all the actors is superb, especially Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Also, Jaaved Jaaferi is looking in top form. It is easily the best trailer among Ajay’s 2025 releases.

Aims for a good day 1 collection at the Indian box office

In short, the trailer has done its job, elevating the buzz for De De Pyaar De 2. Although it’s a non-holiday release, it still has the potential to register a good start at the Indian box office. In the present situation, the film aims for a day 1 collection of 14-16 crore net. Of course, with almost a month to go for its theatrical release, the situation might change.

Carries the potential to beat Drishyam 2

With a good music album and marketing, the rom-com might surprise us by defeating Drishyam 2‘s opening of 15.38 crores. As we all know, Drishyam is a huge brand of Ajay Devgn, but lately, we have seen rom-coms enjoying appreciation if done right. It’ll be interesting to see how the makers maintain the positivity gained by the trailer.

