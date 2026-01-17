The Raja Saab turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. All eyes are now on Prabhas’ next outing, Spirit. There are huge expectations from the Telugu action thriller, as it could also help director Sandeep Reddy Vanga achieve a considerable milestone in his career. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a 100% success ratio!

There are many controversies surrounding the directorial vision of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. But amid it all, there’s one thing that stands tall – his success ratio. So far, the ace filmmaker has directed 3 films so far. Interestingly, each of them ended up earning double their investment in their lifetimes, earning the hit verdict.

His first outing was Arjun Reddy. Made on a reported budget of 5 crores, Vijay Deverakonda starrer earned 51 crores in its lifetime. This was followed by its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, which turned out to be a super-hit affair.

In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal and delivered the highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood. However, the title has now been stolen by Dhurandhar. The cumulative total collection of all three films stands at 883.40 crores.

Check out the performance of Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the Indian box office (net collection)

Arjun Reddy: 51 crores Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores Animal: 554 crores

Total: 883.4 crores

Spirit Box Office Potential

With Prabhas‘ Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga only needs around 117 crores more in his kitty to hit the 1000 crore mark at the box office. The pre-release buzz is immense, and a bumper opening is confirmed. If the content clicks with the audience, the target will be unlocked in the opening weekend itself! Exciting times ahead.

More about Spirit

The Telugu action thriller marks the 25th film of Prabhas. It features Triptii Dimri as the leading lady and Ma Dong-seok in his Indian debut. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. It is slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 5: Only 40.72 Crores Away From Becoming Chiranjeevi’s Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News