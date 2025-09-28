Despite the evolving film atmosphere and acceptance of diverse storytelling, some audiences target actors with derogatory comments on social media platforms. Female actors, in particular, bear the brunt of criticism and face personal attacks while there are only a few male actors in the industry who have faced such scrutiny from the Indian audience. Take a look at five Bollywood actors who have been mercilessly trolled for taking up bold projects.

1. Tripti Dimri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Tripti made a mark with her charismatic performances on screen right from her debut in Poster Boys. The actress steadily rose to stardom with films like Bulbbul and Qala but surprised viewers after taking up an entirely new persona as Zoya Riaz in the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Their bold scenes became an immediate topic of debate on social media. While a section dubbed Tripti as the “National Crush” shortly after, another called out her role.

Her steamy onscreen performance with Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal, particularly their chemistry in the sultry track Jaanam, also made headlines. While the duo’s on-screen dynamic was met with admiration from some, others criticized her on X (formerly known as Twitter). Trolls even resorted to calling Tripti a “soft p*** girl.”

2. Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

After the release of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone faced merciless trolling for her bold scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Haters even questioned the actor on how her real life husband Ranveer Singh allowed her to do such intimate scenes with another man. Questioning Deepika’s choices, one user on Twitter wrote in Hindi, “Didn’t your husband mind seeing all this?”

However, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Deepika was asked if she sought permission from Ranveer to do the bold scenes, she said, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it.” She further said that Ranveer Singh is proud of her and her bold performance in Gehraiyaan.

3. Mallika Sherawat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Mallika turned into a sensation after her hot sequences in the film Murder with Emraan Hashmi went viral. However, she also faced much criticism on social media. Born as Reema Lamba, her second film was Khwahish, wherein she made a record seventeen kisses, also attracted criticism. The actress often got trolled and questioned for her morality.

However, in 2021, Mallika opened up about her being subjected to such moral schooling. During an interview (via India Today), Mallika said, “That’s what the patriarchal system is. It’s always the women who are always targeted, not the men. Not only in India, but that’s all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they get away with everything, it’s like those who blame the woman for everything. I don’t know why, but more so in India, I feel.”

4. Emraan Hashmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

While Mallika Sherawat might feel that way, sometimes even certain male actors get targeted for their bold onscreen performances on screen. Emraan Hashmi once opened up about being labeled as a ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood.

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Emraan said, “I think bahot saare artists ke sath ek patent cheez ho jaati hai, ek image set ho jaata hai, aur wo unka saath nahin chodhta hai (With many artists it becomes a patent thing, an image is set, and it doesn’t leave them).” In fact, the actor acknowledged that trolling is a reality and advised people to not take it too seriously.

5. Tanushree Dutta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Former Femina Miss India Universe 2004 Tanushree Dutta bagged her golden ticket to Bollywood in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne. There was a hue and cry after the release of the film because of Tanushree and Emraan Hashmi’s bold scenes. Tanushree faced immense criticism for taking up a film like Aashiq Banaya Aapne during a time when vulgar scenes and nudity were unacceptable in society.

Years later, in 2018, when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of s*xually harassing her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Please and called him a ‘pathological liar’ after his comments about the Me Too allegations, some netizens rushed to use Aashiq Banaya Aapne as an example to blame the actress, saying on Twitter (X) that past bold scenes have “spoiled her image.”

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Films On IMDb & Where To Watch Them — From Barfi! To Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News