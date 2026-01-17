Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is striking the right chords with the audience. The trailer won hearts and left cine-goers in anticipation. Anurag Singh’s directorial will be fighting to bring back the Republic Day pride in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed report!

The unfortunate Republic Day fate in the last two years!

The last Republic Day release, which was a success, was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. We witnessed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone come together for the much-anticipated Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand in 2024. Due to the high budget, it could not gain the success tag, despite a lifetime collection of 215 crores net in India.

Last year, Akshay Kumar took over the responsibility with his action drama, Sky Force. Made on a budget of 160 crores, it wrapped up its theatrical journey earning 134.93 crores net. Due to a deficit of 25 crores, it was also a losing affair at the box office.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Diljit Dosanjh to the rescue?

After 729 days, hopefully, Bollywood will redeem itself with a Republic Day success at the box office. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan‘s Border 2 is releasing on January 23, 2025. The pre-release buzz is massive. The trailer has been the talk of the town, and even the songs garnered a favorable response. If the early reviews are positive, only the sky will be the limit for Anurag Singh’s directorial.

It is also to be noted that there’s no significant competition at the box office. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar enjoyed a glorious run but will slowly near its saturation. So, Border 2 has a freeway and can shine bright with massive footfalls.

More about Border 2

The supporting cast also features Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. It is the sequel to Border (1997) and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

