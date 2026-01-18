Naveen Polishetty is currently the darling of the box office. He has delivered the first South Indian super hit film of the year with Anaganaga Oka Raju, and now the film is churning out profits left, right, and center! In four days, the film stands at a total net collection of 27.7 crore in India.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a controlled budget of 8 crore, the film has churned out a profit of 19.7 crore at the box office in four days, registering a 246.2% return on investment. The film’s hold in the theaters is reflected in the occupancy figures. On Day 3, the film registered 59.8% occupancy, which jumped to a good, massive 62.9% on Day 4.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Saturday, January 17, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 7.15 crore at the box office, a minimal jump from the previous day, which brought 7 crore at the box office. The film is all set to cross the 30 crore mark easily on its first extended weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.15 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Day 3: 7 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Total: 27.7 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju All Set To Beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam!

Starring Venkatesh, Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived in the theaters on Sankranthi 2025 and churned out a profit of 273.8%. Naveen Polishetty is now just 2.2 crore away from surpassing the profit of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. In total, Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu romantic drama needs to earn a total of 29.9 crore to beat the profit of Sankranthiki Vasthunam! With Sunday numbers, this milestone will be nailed, and Naveen Polishetty will move to bigger milestones at the box office!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Happy Patel Box Office Day 2: Vir Das & Mona Singh’s Film Jumps On Saturday, Still Only 44% Of Delhi Belly’s Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News