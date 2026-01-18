There’s little hope for Sudha Kongara Prasad’s directorial Parasakthi at the box office. Mounted on a staggering budget of 150 crores, the makers may incur huge losses as it struggles to drive the desired footfalls to the ticket windows. But Sivakarthikeyan will soon unlock a mini milestone, as it will become his 8th-highest-grossing film globally! Scroll below for the day 8 report.

How much has Parasakthi earned in India?

According to estimates, the Tamil historical political action drama added 4.85 crores to the kitty on day 8. Despite the Saturday boost, it suffered a 12% drop in earnings due to mixed word of mouth. It is facing competition from Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Vaa Vaathiyaar, and the impact is visible.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 46.10 crore net. Paraksakthi was mounted on a budget of 150 crores. The makers have only recovered 31% of the reported investment so far. While total recovery is out of reach, it is to be seen how much deficit Sivakarthikeyan’s film will incur in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 54.39 crores.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 10.10 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 2.6 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 5.5 crores

Day 7: 5 crores

Day 8: 4.85 crores

Total: 46.10 crores

Crosses the 75 crore mark worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Sudha Kongara’s directorial has amassed 21.45 crore gross. This takes its worldwide total to 75.84 crore gross. It’s a saving grace that Parasakthi could at least cross the 75 crore mark globally. Today, it will beat the worldwide lifetime of Remo and emerge as Sivakarthikeyan’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top 10 worldwide grossers below:

Amaran: 333.67 crores Don: 114 crores Doctor: 102 crores Madharaasi: 99.12 crores Ayalaan: 76.5 crores Velaikkaran: 86 crores Maaveeran: 78.4 crores Remo: 76.5 crores Parasakthi: 75.54 crores Namma Veettu Pillai: 73.8 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 46.10 crores

Budget recovery: 31%

India gross: 54.39 crores

Overseas gross: 21.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 75.84 crores

