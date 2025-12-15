Sivakarthikeyan is presently busy with his movie Parasakthi, set for a festive season release. Meanwhile, an earlier film of his has unexpectedly come back into focus for Telugu viewers. Ayalaan, which premiered in Tamil last year, is finally getting a proper Telugu release after a long wait. Although numerous fans anticipated it would debut on OTT, the creators have chosen a different route this time.

Where Ayalaan Is Streaming In Telugu

Ayalaan is a sci-fi action movie that debuted in Tamil cinemas on January 12, 2024, coinciding with Sankranthi. Upon its release, the film received mixed reactions, garnering acclaim for its idea and visual effects, but lukewarm reviews regarding its overall execution. Initially, the creators intended to launch the film in Telugu. Nonetheless, that plan did not move forward, causing disappointment among Telugu audiences.

Several months went by without a debut or any indication of a dubbed OTT release. Although there was demand, the Telugu version was still not accessible on any platform. Now, almost two years later, Ayalaan is set to reach Telugu audiences via television. This marks the first official release of the film in the Telugu language.

The Telugu debut of Ayalaan is set to air on Zee Telugu on December 21, 2025, at 3 PM. This TV premiere will offer Telugu viewers their opportunity to see the movie in their native language. Currently, there is no word on a Telugu OTT release, so television is the sole option for the moment.

More About Ayalaan

Directed by R Ravikumar, Ayalaan combines elements of science fiction, action and comedy. The story centres on a friendship between a human and an alien, leading to a larger mission that carries emotional and environmental themes. Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role, bringing his familiar charm and humour to a genre that is still rare in Indian cinema.

Rakul Preet Singh stars opposite him, while Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya and Yogi Babu appear in key roles. The film is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh and features music composed by AR Rahman.

Check Out The Trailer Of Ayalaan Below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Premante OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch The Telugu Romantic Comedy Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News