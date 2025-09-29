Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi met with an unfortunate fate at the box office. While the film is still churning out negligible numbers every day, it has ended its run at the ticket window. The action biggie had a disappointing run on BMS, and it ended way below everyone’s expectations!
Only 24% Of Amaran’s BMS Sales!
Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release, Amaran, roared at the box office, and Sivakarthikeyan was expected to perform the same way with this AR Murugadoss film! However, the action biggie managed to register only 24% of Amaran’s lifetime sales. The war-hero biopic registered a ticket sale of 4.89 million on BookMyShow!
Madharasi Ticket Sales Closing Numbers
Madharaasi, in its lifetime run on BMS, registered a ticket sale of 1.18 million only! It has finished as the 15th biggest Tamil film in terms of ticket sales on BMS, not being able to surpass many average films as well.
Here are the top 15 ticket sales of Tamil films on BMS (2023 – 25).
- Jailer: 9.21M
- Leo: 7.30M
- Coolie: 6.09M
- Amaran: 4.89M
- The GOAT: 4.51M
- Vettaiyan: 2.74M
- Good Bad Ugly: 2.65M
- Dragon: 1.98M
- Raayan: 1.75M
- Indian 2: 1.59M
- VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51M
- Maharaja: 1.40M
- Tourist Family: 1.39M
- Thalaivan Thalaivii: 1.21M
- Madharaasi: 1.18M
About The Film
Rated 7.9 on IMDb, the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and Vidyut Jammwal. The official synopsis of the film says, “Reeling from a breakup, a man with a tragic past becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons.”
Madharaasi BMS Sales Summary
Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the action biggie on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 231K
- Week 1: 761K
- Week 2: 161K
- 3rd Friday: 6.92K
- 3rd Saturday: 10.24K
- 3rd Sunday: 7.57K
- Rest Of The Days: 10K approx
Total: 1.18 Million
