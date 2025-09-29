Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi met with an unfortunate fate at the box office. While the film is still churning out negligible numbers every day, it has ended its run at the ticket window. The action biggie had a disappointing run on BMS, and it ended way below everyone’s expectations!

Only 24% Of Amaran’s BMS Sales!

Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release, Amaran, roared at the box office, and Sivakarthikeyan was expected to perform the same way with this AR Murugadoss film! However, the action biggie managed to register only 24% of Amaran’s lifetime sales. The war-hero biopic registered a ticket sale of 4.89 million on BookMyShow!

Madharasi Ticket Sales Closing Numbers

Madharaasi, in its lifetime run on BMS, registered a ticket sale of 1.18 million only! It has finished as the 15th biggest Tamil film in terms of ticket sales on BMS, not being able to surpass many average films as well.

Here are the top 15 ticket sales of Tamil films on BMS (2023 – 25).

Jailer: 9.21M Leo: 7.30M Coolie: 6.09M Amaran: 4.89M The GOAT: 4.51M Vettaiyan: 2.74M Good Bad Ugly: 2.65M Dragon: 1.98M Raayan: 1.75M Indian 2: 1.59M VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51M Maharaja: 1.40M Tourist Family: 1.39M Thalaivan Thalaivii: 1.21M Madharaasi: 1.18M

About The Film

Rated 7.9 on IMDb, the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and Vidyut Jammwal. The official synopsis of the film says, “Reeling from a breakup, a man with a tragic past becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons.”

Madharaasi BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the action biggie on BMS.

Pre Sales: 231K

Week 1: 761K

Week 2: 161K

3rd Friday: 6.92K

3rd Saturday: 10.24K

3rd Sunday: 7.57K

Rest Of The Days: 10K approx

Total: 1.18 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

