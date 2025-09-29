Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, after a roaring start at the box office, witnessed a major drop. The film was expected to hit the 200 crore mark worldwide but it missed the mark by a whisker and in three days, stands at a total gross collection of 198.96 crore worldwide.

Pawan Kalyan Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Grosser!

Pawan Kalyan has surpassed Game Changer to deliver the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Ram Charan’s film earned a total gross collection of 191.81 crore at the worldwide and was holding a spot in the top 2 since the beginning of the year!

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office

While the film roared at the North American box office with its opening day numbers, the charm eventually faded and in three days, the action biggie also starring Emraan Hashmi could earn a gross total of only 55 crore overseas. Probably, Sunday numbers might change the picture a bit!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films at the worldwide box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore They Call Him OG: 198.96 crore* (running in theaters) Game Changer: 191.81 crore Kuberaa : 138.85 crore Mirai: 133.25 crore (running in theaters)

About They Call Him OG

Helmed by Sujeeth and Ashniwn Neal Mani, the action biggie is rated 7.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “After vanishing from Mumbai’s underworld for a decade, mob boss Ojas Gambheera resurfaces seeking vengeance against rival crime lords.”

They Call Him OG Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Pawan Kalyan’s film at the box office after three days.

India Net Collection: 122 crore

India Gross Collection: 143.96 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 55 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 198.96 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

