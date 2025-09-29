Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has managed to create some terrific milestones at the box office, and in 32 days, the superhero film is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year at the worldwide box office, surpassing not one, not two, but three Mohanlal films.

Only 24 Days To Create History!

The superhero film has already created history at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the history of Malayalam Cinema surpassing Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan, which took the throne from Manjummel Boys, earlier this year!

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra Worldwide Box Office

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is heading towards the next and the last milestone at the box office. The film is only 12.64 crore away from hitting the 300 crore worldwide. It would create history becoming the first 300 crore film at the worldwide box office.

Naslen Creates History!

Naslen created history with two films claiming a spot in the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. Apart from Lokah, Alappuzha Gymkhana has managed to hit fifth place on the list of the top 5 Malayalam films at the worldwide box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra: 287.36 crore* (running in theaters) L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Hridayapoorvam: 76.37 crore* (running in theaters) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crore

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Summary

Check out the box office collection of the superhero fantasy drama led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen after 32 days.

India Net Collection: 144.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 170.51 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 116.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 287.36 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

