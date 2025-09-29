Teja Sajja’s Mirai, after a phenomenal run has entered the last leg at the box office. In more than two weeks the film stands at a total gross collection of 133.25 crore worldwide. The film is inching towards the next big milestone after entering the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025!

5th Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Teja Sajja has delivered the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. To climb a step further and claim the fourth spot, the film needs to surpass Kuberaa’s 138.85 crore at the box office.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office

Mirai has snailed its pace at the box office and in 16 days, it stands at a gross collection of 32.6 crore overseas. Looking at the pace of the film, it is surely gonna miss the 150 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, hitting HanuMan‘s lifetime gross collection of 294.18 crore is impossible.

End Its Run As Fifth Highest Grosser!

Teja Sajja‘s film might end its theatrical run as the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, if the film drops further over the week. Otherwise, it might overtake Kuberaa and end up as the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. In any case, it would not reach the top 3. The third spot is owned by Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which earned 191.81 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the box office collection of the superhero fantasy drama led by Teja Sajja after 16 days.

India Net Collection: 85.3 crore

India Gross Collection: 100.65 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 32.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 133.25 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

