Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial Mirai is a box office success! The Telugu fantasy action adventure is also the second highest-grossing film of Teja Sajja. The #1 spot is a far-fetched dream as it is already lagging behind HanuMan by over 65 crores. Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

How much has Mirai earned at the Indian box office (15 days)?

As per Sacnilk, Mirai garnered only 79 lakhs in the kitty on day 15. It witnessed a growth of 75% compared to 45 lakhs earned on the second Thursday. The pace has unexpectedly slow down, and hopefully the second weekend will bring in some sigh of relief.

The net box office collection in India lands at 85.29 crores, approximately 100.64 crores in gross total! Mirai was made on a reported budget of 60 crores. In 15 days, the makers have minted profits of 42%, but it must earn double the investment in order to achieve the ‘hit’ tag.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 65.10 crores

Week 2: 19.4 crores

Day 15: 79 lakhs

Total: 85.29 crores

Mirai vs HanuMan Box Office Comparison

In 15 days of its theatrical run, Teja Sajja‘s 2024 blockbuster HanuMan had accumulated a whopping 158.5 crore net in India. The word-of-mouth was spectacular and Telugu superhero film went on to become a box office blockbuster with lifetime of 201 crores.

On the other hand, Mirai stands at 85.29 crores in 15 days, which means it is lagging behind by almost 73.21 crores. The daily collection have also fallen below one crore, which means it may not even enter the 100 crore club.

Teja Sajja’s highest-grossing film will continue to be HanuMan, while his latest fantasy action adventure will conclude at the #2 spot.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 85.29 crores

ROI: 40.83%

India gross: 100.64 crores

Overseas gross: 32.3 crores

Worldwide gross: 132.94 crores

Verdict: Success

