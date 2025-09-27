Pawan Kalyan starrer OG began on a record-breaking note at the North American box office. It was only the 4th Tollywood film ever to cross the $3 million mark in premieres. Now, in only 48 hours, the gangster action drama has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film in the overseas market. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

OG North America Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official figures by Prathyangira Cinemas, They Call Him OG has earned a total of $4.2 million gross (INR 37.2 crores) in North America. This includes $3.13 million from the premiere sales. It showcased 10-15% drop compared to the opening day. There were also lower-than-expected spot bookings during the evening shows.

OG beats enters the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films in North America

In only 2 days, Sujeeth’s directorial has entered the top 10 Tollywood grossers of all-time in North America. It has thrown Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam ($3.51 million) out of the list. That’s not it, OG has also surpassed Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to emerge as the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film in the overseas market!

Take a look at the top 10 Telugu grossers of all time at the North America box office:

Baahubali 2: $22 million Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57 million RRR: $15.34 million Pushpa 2: $15.26 million Salaar: $8.94 million Baahubali: $8.48 million Devara: $6.07 million HanuMan: $5.31 million They Call Him OG: $4.2 million (2 days) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: $3.63 million

As visible, the next target is Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. There’s been a huge unexpected drop in India on day 2. It is now to be seen whether Pawan Kalyan’s gangster action drama maintains its momentum in North America and manages to enter the top 5.

