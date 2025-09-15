The Hindi-dubbed version of Mirai has wrapped up its 3-day opening weekend, and the collection is less than expected. On the first day, it made fair earnings, but backed by decent word-of-mouth, it saw a healthy jump on day 2. The momentum was expected to stay intact even on day 3 but the film failed to display an expected jump and fetched just about decent sum at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mirai (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Released on September 12, the Tollywood fantasy action-adventure film opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Since there was no major release from Bollywood, it was expected to become a juggernaut like HanuMan, but the film might not reach that level. On day 1, it earned 1.75 crores, followed by 3.1 crores on day 2. On day 3, it jumped by 22.9% and earned 3.81 crores. It could have easily crossed the 4 crore mark, but was impacted to an extent by India versus Pakistan’s T20I match of the Asia Cup.

Overall, the Hindi version of Mirai earned 8.66 crore net at the Indian box office during the opening weekend. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 10.21 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.75 crores

Day 2 – 3.1 crores

Day 3 – 3.81 crores

Total – 8.66 crores

Stays below HanuMan’s opening weekend

For those who don’t know, Teja Sajja’s last release, HanuMan, earned 12.26 crore net during the first weekend in Hindi. If a comparison is made, Mirai (Hindi) has made 29.36% less earnings. Still, it has bagged a decent number, but it might not be able to make the desired earnings in the long run, as it will face big competition this Friday.

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla’s Jolly LLB 3 is releasing on Friday, September 19. In the Hindi market, it will not only dent the screen count of the Teja Sajja starrer but might even divert its audience. So, it has four more days to make the most of its run.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Becomes Mollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News