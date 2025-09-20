Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has turned out to be a good success story at the Indian box office within a span of a week. However, it won’t show strong legs like HanuMan and achieve some big milestones. In fact, it is likely to struggle to even score a century, which is a bit disappointing considering the start it received and reviews it carried. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 8!

The Tollywood fantasy-action adventure film opened to positive reviews from all over, and even initial word-of-mouth was strong, leading to a strong weekend. But as soon as the buzz started settling down on weekdays, numbers appeared just about decent. This very much made it clear that the film won’t have a longer shelf life like Teja’s previous release, HanuMan.

How much did Mirai earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

In the first week, Mirai amassed 65.86 crore net. It entered the second week on a decent note by earning 2.75 crores. Overall, the 8-day total of the film stands at 68.51 crore net collection (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 80.84 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.1 crores

Day 2 – 15.1 crores

Day 3 – 16.91 crores

Day 4 – 6.45 crores

Day 5 – 6.05 crores

Day 6 – 4.75 crores

Day 7 – 3.4 crores

Day 8 – 2.75 crores

Total – 68.51 crores

Likely to miss a century!

Mirai had a decent run so far, and it will stay in theatres for some more days. However, during the remaining days, it won’t make any big numbers. On weekends, there will be an expected surge, and on weekdays, it’ll post ordinary numbers. Also, next Thursday (September 25), Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited magnum opus, OG, is hitting theatres. Undoubtedly, the Teja Sejja starrer will suffer damage and miss the century due to Pawan’s biggie.

Teja’s last release, HanuMan, was a true juggernaut, pulling off a believable lifetime collection of 201 crore net.

