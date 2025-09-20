Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi's Film Takes 64% Jump On Saturday

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi arrived in the theaters on Friday, September 19, with one of the best social comedies of this decade. Jolly LLB 3 opened well at the box office on day 1, and now the courtroom drama has witnessed a huge jump in ticket sales on the ticket booking app BookMyShow.

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Long Jump

The courtroom drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor is getting brilliant word-of-mouth from the audience, and the result is visible in the ticket bookings, which witnessed a jump of almost 64% on BMS until after noon!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, September 20, Saturday, Jolly LLB 3 registered a ticket sale of 112.75K from 7 AM to 3 PM. Interestingly, on the opening day, the film registered a ticket sale of 68.2K during the same time. From 2 PM to 3 PM, the courtroom drama registered almost 20K ticket sales on BMS.

The morning occupancy for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s film was 13.6% on day 2, Saturday! Even this is a growth from the opening day’s morning occupancy of almost 10%.

Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s Last Courtroom Drama!

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the opening day number of Akshay Kumar’s last courtroom drama. Kesari Chapter 2 earned a net collection of 7.84 crore at the box office on the opening day.

About Jolly LLB 3

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the official synopsis of the film says, “Smart-alec Jolly Mishra and jugadu Jolly Tyagi clash in Judge Tripathi’s court with witty banter, wild twists, and heartfelt chaos in this ultimate courtroom comedy.” It stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and others.

