Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has entered its fourth week on a rocking note. After already emerging as a blockbuster at the Indian box office, the film displayed a rock steady hold on its fourth Friday. With this, it has taken itself a step closer to creating history for Mollywood by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 23!

The Mollywood superhero flick has already entertained a large chunk of the audience and it continues to do so. After starting the journey with minimal expectations, the film went on to make several records for Mollywood and now, its eyes are set on the all-time blockbuster Manjummel Boys.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra had strong occupancy on its day 23, which helped earn a solid 1.75 crores, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 22’s 1.85 crores, there’s hardly any drop. Overall, the film has earned 130.55 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 54.7 crores

Week 2 – 47 crores

Week 3 – 27.1 crores

Day 23 – 1.75 crores

Total – 130.55 crores

Inches away from creating history!

At the current pace, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is all set to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office soon. Currently, Manjummel Boys holds the top spot with a whopping 142 crore net. So, Lokah needs 11.46 crores more to be the numero uno. This feat is expected to be accomplished in the next 3-4 days.

It’ll be a huge feat for a South women-centric film, inspiring more such tales in the upcoming years.

More about the film

Directed by Dominic Arun, the Mollywood superhero flick was theatrically released on August 28, alongside a biggie like Hridayapoorvam. It also stars Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandhu Salimkumar and others in key roles. The film was produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, with a controlled reported budget of 30 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Displays An Impressive Jump Of 76% With 1000+ Additional Shows On A ‘Jolly’ Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News